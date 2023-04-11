CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina could see higher prices on their monthly energy bills come May 1.

Dominion Energy is asking the S.C. Public Service Commission to consider a revised proposal that would increase the rate for customers, citing rising natural gas, coal, and oil costs.

According to officials, the increase would allow the utility company to recover roughly $428 million in under-collected fuel costs.

If approved, residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would see their monthly bill increase by approximately 3.91%, which is equivalent to about $5.49.

A previous request made in February asked for a 5.7% ($7.99) increase.

But, according to the company, adjustments were made because forecasted natural gas prices are now lower than when the original proposal was submitted.

Annually, the Public Service Commission reviews the costs Dominion Energy incurs for purchasing and transporting fuel to operate generation facilities and based on that review authorizes the company to adjust electric rates accordingly.

In July 2021, Dominion Energy was approved to raise base rate prices by about $1.81 for the average South Carolina household. In 2022, state regulators approved two more rate increases in May and December.

“Dominion Energy is committed to minimizing the impact of fuel costs on customers’ bills,” Director of Media Relations Rhonda Maree O’Banion said. “We must, however, recover the costs of purchasing and transporting fuel to produce the electricity our customers rely on every day.”

O’Banion added that the company encourages customers to reach out if they need payment assistance.

A decision on Dominion Energy’s request is expected in the coming days.