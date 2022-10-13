CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.2 million to nonprofits across South Carolina.

The Critical Community Needs grants are meant to fund essential human services such as housing, health care, and food security.

Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy SC, said that “it’s a great honor for Dominion Energy to support these organizations who do a phenomenal job rising to the challenge to serve people who need help the most.”

One Lowcountry organization that benefitted from the grant was The ARK of SC, which “supports caregivers of those with memory issues in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.”

