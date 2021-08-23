Dominion Energy encouraging customers struggling financially to apply for help

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is reminding customers struggling to pay bills that assistance programs are available.

“We recognize that many customers across our service territory continue to struggle with their energy bill and other critical needs due to the pandemic, and we want to assure customers that we’re here to help,” said Sam Dozier, who serves as Dominion’s general manager of customer service.

Currently, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is providing federal funding to qualified customers. The money can be used for bill payment, energy crisis assistance, weatherization, and other energy-related home repairs, according to dominion.

Federal funding is also available through SC Stay Plus, which assists “qualifying households unable to pay rent and utilities because of COVID-19.”

Another option is EnergyShare, “a company-funded, year-round program that provides energy assistance to low-income, disabled, and elderly customers.”

Interested customers should contact their local community action agency to apply.