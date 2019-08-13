Dominion Energy explains recent settlement checks

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Social media has been buzzing with SCE&G customers talking about their settlement checks as part of the on-going class action settlement against SCE&G/Dominion Energy.

Checks were recently sent out to customers ranging from $0.09 to $200, leaving many to wonder how Dominion Energy decided on totals.

A spokeswoman for the utility provider told News 2 Dominion Energy is not distributing the settlement checks, nor is the company responsible for determining the amount of the check an individual customer, or class member, may receive.

“Pursuant to Court order, and the settlement agreement in these matters, the court-appointed Claims Administrator is responsible for management of the settlement and distribution of settlement proceeds to individual class members, including determining the amount each member of the settlement class is entitled to receive, either by check or by bill credit. The Claims Administrator is not Dominion Energy, and it is acting pursuant to Court order.” Rhonda Maree O’Banion, Public Affairs, Dominion Energy

The checks that are being distributed will say “SCANA Settlement” in the top left corner, but O’Banion said the checks are not a complete “refund” of customer dollars – they are a disbursement of certain proceeds from the court-approved class action settlement.

The checks, in total, represent the amount of money now available for disbursement to class members, after certain deductions from the settlement amount authorized by the court order.

O’Banion said the amount of the checks will vary, with many less than $50 – for some, less than $1 – depending on the rates paid by each class member.

These payments are in addition to the average rate reduction of $22 per customer account that customers are already receiving.

Under the utility provider’s original upfront cash payment plan, O’Banion said SCE&G electric residential customers would have received $1,000, but their monthly bills would have risen by more than $10 per month above the temporary rate.

Instead, Dominion Energy chose stable, long-term bill relief that moved typical monthly bills slightly below the temporary rate and well below the national average, providing more value to SCE&G’s customers over 20 years. For any additional information related to the settlement, customers should contact the Claims Administrator at 877-432-3808, info@scegratepayersettlement.com or www.scegratepayersettlement.com.