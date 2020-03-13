Dominion Energy issues statement on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy sent out a statement to its customers regarding measures being taken in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The statement assured customers that Dominion Energy is closely monitoring the situation and asking employees “to take steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”

These steps include limiting travel, working from home when possible, restricting visitors to company offices, and requiring employees to stay home for 14 days if they have recently visited a country subject to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel advisory, according to the release.

They are also encouraging remote communication, using digital platforms and remote communications.

Additionally, Dominion Energy is acknowledging the financial impact of the situation. They encouraged customers to utilize the various payment options, such as extended payment plans and energy assistance funds. More information about these options can be found by logging into your Dominion Energy account.