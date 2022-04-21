CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is offering discounts on energy-saving products through May 15.

Customers can visit energywiseshop.com to purchase things like LED bulbs, smart lighting, smart thermostats, advanced power strips, and more for up to 40% off with the code SAVE40.

The website also offers tips for conserving energy and making homes more energy-efficient.

Program manager Salem Parrott explained that “heating, cooling, and lighting account for most of an average home’s electricity use.” He said that the website offers “many great products at competitive pricing to help customers shift to more energy-efficient lighting and smart technology.”