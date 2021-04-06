Dominion Energy pledges $1M to community needs grants

RICHMOND, V.A. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy on Tuesday announced a pledge to provide $1 million towards grants addressing critical community needs.

Nonprofit organizations can apply for up to $25,000 to be put towards public service.

Hunter Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, said that Dominion is “seeking to support organizations that are working directly in these communities to help those in need.”

Organizations should focus on needs like housing, medical care, food security, and education.

Last year, Sea Island Habitat for Humanity was a recipient of a grant and used the funds to build a house in their “Women Build” event.

The deadline to apply is May 31 at 5:00 p.m.

