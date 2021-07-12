Dominion Energy presents EnergyWise Savings Store, helps customers reduce energy consumption and lower bills

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is offering products to help reduce energy consumption and lower monthly bills for residential electric customers.

The EnergyWise Savings Store features EnergyStar qualified products including LED bulbs, smart lighting, smart thermostats, advances power strips and more at discounted prices.

Residential electric customers can receive 30% off any eligible products when using the promo code SAVE30 while placing an order at EnergyWiseShop.com/SAVE30.

The 30% promotion cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts, including manufacturing discounts.

The store also features helpful efficiency tips for customers looking to conserve energy in their homes.

For more information, visit EnergyWiseShop.com or call 877-510-7234.