Dominion Energy proposing rate increase

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy on Friday announced an application with the Public Service Commission of SC “requesting an overall 7.75% increase to its retail electric rates,” effective March 2021.

If approved, the adjustment would result in a roughly $9.68 average monthly increase for consumers.

Dominion President Rodney Blevins said that the increase is “critical to our company’s ability to continue to meet [their] obligation and expectation.”

According to Dominion, the “need to increase rates at this time reflects the continued investment in assets and operating resources required to serve an expanding customer base; maintain the safety, reliability, and efficiency of its system; and meet increasingly stringent reliability, security, and environmental requirements.”

It also covers “expenses from prior years that were deferred…including storm response and restoration expenses.”

The last rate increase was in 2012.

Blevins explained that “this rate request is the first increase sought for retail base electric rates in more than eight years, and it reflects the work we have done to operate even more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before.”