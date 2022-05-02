CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina are about to see higher prices on their electricity bills.

The Public Service Commission of South Carolina unanimously approved Dominion Energy’s request for an electric fuel rate increase on April 22.

Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity will see their monthly bill increase by approximately 5.19%, which is equivalent to about $6.53.

Citing rising natural gas, oil, and coal prices, a spokesperson said the company saw its annual fuel costs rise by about 50% from 2020 to 2021 which resulted in being approximately $142 million under-collected on fuel costs.

In July 2021, Dominion Energy was approved to raise base rate prices by about $1.81 for the average South Carolina household. The company agreed not to seek another increase to the base rate–which is separate from the fuel rate– until July 2023.

“Dominion Energy maintains a diverse portfolio of electric generating facilities utilizing many different fuel sources. Although we have taken steps to minimize this year’s fuel cost adjustment so that customers see the lowest possible impact to their bills, we must recover the costs of purchasing and transporting fuel to produce the electricity our customers rely on every day. These fuel costs are a direct pass-through to customers, as Dominion Energy does not earn a profit on this portion of electric rates.” RHONDA MAREE O’BANION- DOMINON ENERGY SOUTH CAROLINA SPOKESPERSON

Customers will see the change reflected on their monthly bill beginning May 1.