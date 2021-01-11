Dominion Energy rate-hike hearings paused for six months

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy on Monday announced a six-month pause in a rate review hearing, which is now set to resume July 12.

The SC Public Service Commission agreed to pause the hearing amid economic concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing is regarding a proposed rate increase “that would affect the residential utility bills of more than 700,000 SC ratepayers,” according to AARP SC, which is a party in the case.

Over 160 individuals testified, the majority of whom “said that asking for a rate increase during a global pandemic was wrong,” and that “they were already having a hard time paying their bills.”

Dominion Energy issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the commission’s careful attention to this important matter and all parties’ willingness to work collaboratively today. We look forward to continued collaboration with the parties as we seek to find compromises to reach a resolution to this case. We value the input from all customers who took the time to voice their concerns. We will continue to focus on providing the safe, reliable service they depend on, and as was evidenced by our testimony before the commission. Our dedication to supporting our customers remains stronger than ever. We will continue working with customers, as we do each day, to help connect them to the programs, services and payment options that may be available to help them with their bills.“