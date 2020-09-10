Dominion Energy SC celebrates 400,000 natural gas customers

Via: Dominion Energy Felicia Howard (left), vice president of gas operations for Dominion Energy South Carolina, presented new homebuyers Christine and Stuart Osha of Lexington, South Carolina, with a natural gas grill at a special event.

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy on Thursday announced that they are now serving over 400,000 natural gas customers in SC, and the demand continues to grow.

The Lowcountry has been using natural gas since 1864, with the Charleston Gas Light Company being the first statewide provider. Now, Dominion Energy has taken over the operation, servicing customers in 35 SC counties.

Dominion says that “Demand continues to grow as customers recognize natural gas as an abundant and energy-efficient source for residential and commercial heating, water heating and cooking, and manufacturing.”

The growing popularity of natural gas is helpful to Dominion Energy’s 2050 goal of “net zero emissions for carbon dioxide and methane across all of its gas and electric operations.”

This objective includes plans to “reduce methane emissions by 65% by 2030 and 80% by 2040,” with “all remaining emissions [being] offset through the development of carbon-beneficial renewable natural gas, which captures greenhouse gas emissions from our nation’s farms.”

To celebrate the 400,000 customers milestone, Dominion Energy presented Stuart and Christine Osha of Lexington a new natural gas grill.