CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy on Thursday announced that it is increasing incentives for customers who participate in the appliance recycling program.

The program essentially pays customers to let Dominion crews come to their homes and do the heavy lifting for them. Customers can go online to schedule a time for crews to come pick up an old refrigerator or freezer and receive a $75 rebate.

Typically the rebate is $50, but customers who schedule through April 30 and have their appliance picked up by May 31 can take advantage of the $75 promotion.

The units must be full-sized and in working condition.

According to Dominion, recycling one refrigerator “keeps over 150 pound of material out of the waste stream and prevents ozone-depleting substances from being released into the environment.”

