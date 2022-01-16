Dominion Energy urging customers to keep safe amid winter storm outages across SC

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy says that over 2,000 of its employees are working to restore power to customers amid the winter storm “as safely and quickly as possible”, with help of additional crew members.

Dominion Energy officials say that more than 17,000 outages were recorded just before 10 a.m. Sunday, with a majority of power being restored to affected customers who mostly reside in the Midlands, Fairfield County, northern Richland County.

“Every storm situation brings its own kind of challenges for our customers, our electric system and our crews,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “That’s exactly why we prepare year-round for times like this when severe weather strikes. Even as our contingent of dedicated men and women have already begun to respond, we know there’s still the potential for more damage and scattered power outages across portions of our service territory. I’m asking our customers now for their patience, and I’m urging them to please stay safe.”

Dominion Energy line workers were prepared for the storm with help from crew members from Mississippi and Florida utilities. Dominion Energy also placed about 500 local contract line and vegetation workers across parts of the state where the storm was expected to be the most severe.

Customers are reminded to stay safe, stay away from downed power lines, stay prepared, report outages, get timely information, and to remain patient.