Dominion Energy wants rate increase pushed back, trying to help customers during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy wants to delay a scheduled rate increase for customers.

The utility provider is asking the South Carolina Public Service Commission to push back new rates due to the coronavirus pandemic which has put so many in the state out of work.

In a letter to the commission, Dominion Energy requests to submit them on January 1st, 2021, rather than September 30th of this year.

That means the new rates would go into effect next March rather than January 1st.

Dominion also says that right now they are waiving late-paying charges and are not disconnecting lines due to non-payment.

The utility says it’s also waiving re-connection charges for homes who had service cut due to not paying.