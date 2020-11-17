Dominion Energy warns of expected surge in scams

RICHMOND, V.A. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy on Tuesday sent a notice to customers warning of expected increases in scams as the holidays approach.

The company says that it will never:

Demand payment information over the phone, or threaten service disconnection if information is not given over the phone.

Ask for money orders, prepaid debit cards, or gift cards as payment.

Ask for payment in person.

Ask to enter a customer’s home without proper ID and an appointment or reported emergency.

Customers that suspect a scam should hang up and call Dominion, or use the Dominion Energy app to verify information such as account status, balances, or due dates.

Dominion also encourages customers not to “respond to suspicious emails or text messages or click on links or attachments” and to report suspicious activity to local authorities.