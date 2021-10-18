Doorbell cameras donated to domestic violence victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A company is donating up to 1,000 doorbell cameras to a South Carolina organization that helps victims of domestic violence.
The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault will give the cameras donated by Ring to 12 local organizations across the state.
Along with the cameras, Ring also donated $20,000 to the state organization as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Advocates helping domestic violence victims say they hope the cameras provide some peace of mind to women who are trying to start their lives over.