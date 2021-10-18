Doorbell cameras donated to domestic violence victims

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera at his home in Wolcott, Conn. Amazon says it has considered adding facial recognition technology to its Ring doorbell cameras. The company said in a letter released Tuesday, Nov. 19 by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey that facial recognition is a “contemplated, but unreleased feature” of its home security cameras. The Massachusetts Democrat wrote to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in September raising privacy and civil liberty concerns about Ring’s video-sharing partnerships with hundreds of police departments around the country. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A company is donating up to 1,000 doorbell cameras to a South Carolina organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault will give the cameras donated by Ring to 12 local organizations across the state.

Along with the cameras, Ring also donated $20,000 to the state organization as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Advocates helping domestic violence victims say they hope the cameras provide some peace of mind to women who are trying to start their lives over.