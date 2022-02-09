Downtown Greenville roads flooded following water main break; sinkhole at Rhett St and North Markley

Update: Greenville Water System provides an update on the situation and repair work.

Several roads in downtown Greenville are flooded following a water main break according to Greenville Water.

The break is Rhett Street and North Markley Street. Roads in the immediate area are currently flooding to varying degrees. There is a large sinkhole at the break site.

The broken 16″ water main is causing service outages in the area. The water service estimates approximately 8 hours to have service restored.

Several roads are closed in the area including North Academy Street in both directions.

