Dr. Bell: 40% of SC COVID-19 cases occurred in past 2 weeks; cases on the rise in people aged 15-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control is speaking with mayors across South Carolina about the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Bell said 40% of all cases in the state have occurred in the past two weeks since restrictions were eased.

There has also been a 200% increase in cases for people between the ages of 15 and 20, according to Dr. Bell.

The Municipal Association of South Carolina is drafting a template of a mask ordinance for cities to consider implementing.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is one of 29 states in the county where COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Some doctors say the latest spike in cases, mostly in the south and west, is eliminating two months of nationwide progress.

The US recorded a record one-day total of 34,700 cases on Thursday. That is the highest single-day total since late April.

