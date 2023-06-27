PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in the Lowcountry Friday for a visit to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

The visit is part of Dr. Biden’s Joining Forces initiative, which supports military members, families, veterans, caregivers, and survivors.

Dr. Biden will celebrate Parris Island’s graduating Marines and give a speech at the graduation ceremony.

Dr. Biden will also meet with graduates and their families.

