Drive-thru State Fair coming October 20-21

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC State Fair will be a little different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first ever drive-thru format.

The free event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. October 20 and 21. Guests can drive a roughly 20 minute route through the fairgrounds and see exhibits representative of the fair.

Agriculture, arts and culture, and heritage will all be represented in the exhibits.

Organizers were sure not to leave out perhaps the most important part: fair food.

An extended drive-thru event from October 20-24 presents a “twist on the restaurant drive-thru concept.” It will be held on the Lexington MEdical Center Fair Park from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be “six separate lines for fair food, all of which will have the same offerings:”