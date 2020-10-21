Drive-thru version of the State Fair continues in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/NBC News Channel) – The South Carolina State Fair is strictly a drive-thru event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of mingling with crowds of people, fairgoers will stay in their cars this year and cruise the midway that way.

The exhibits of flowers, arts and crafts, livestock and other attractions will be open for viewing for two days only – Tuesday and Wednesday – of this week.

But there is a longer window to experience the delights of fair food.

Those delicacies such huge turkey legs and fried everything are available for sale through Saturday, still on a drive-through basis, which seems appropriate for ordering food.

Another staple of the South Carolina State Fair – the iconic rocket – is still there. It’s long been known as a meeting place for children who get separated from their parents or friends who separated from their groups.

However, with an event that requires you to stay in your car, fairgoers aren’t likely to hear the loudspeaker announcement of “meet your mother at the rocket!”

Admission to the fair itself is free.