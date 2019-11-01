Driver charged after smashing into SC troopers, driving erratically

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Newly released dash camera video revealed a chaotic scene on a South Carolina highway.

Authorities were called to investigate a reckless driver in a Horry County neighborhood.

In the video, you can see the car driving erratically, bouncing off a guardrail after speeding down Highway 31.

At one point, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol surrounded the vehicle – but as troopers approached the car, the driver backed up and attempted to drive in the other direction.

It then shows the vehicle smashing into the side of a patrol vehicle.

SC Highway Patrol troopers arrested the driver who is now charged with driving under the influence and assault while resisting arrest.