LIVE NOW /
Click here to watch our livestream of NEWS 2 MIDDAY

Driver charged after smashing into SC troopers, driving erratically

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Newly released dash camera video revealed a chaotic scene on a South Carolina highway.

Authorities were called to investigate a reckless driver in a Horry County neighborhood.

In the video, you can see the car driving erratically, bouncing off a guardrail after speeding down Highway 31.

At one point, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol surrounded the vehicle – but as troopers approached the car, the driver backed up and attempted to drive in the other direction.

It then shows the vehicle smashing into the side of a patrol vehicle.

SC Highway Patrol troopers arrested the driver who is now charged with driving under the influence and assault while resisting arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Community Calendar