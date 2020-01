SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person has died after a crash in Spartanburg County that happened on Saturday.

Troopers say the crash happened on McAbee Rd. near Partridge St. at 4:40 p.m.

The driver of a 1994 Jeep SUV was traveling west when they went off the roadway, over-corrected and struck a utility pole, troopers say.

The person died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.