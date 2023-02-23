GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Mauldin.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Conestee Road near 3rd Street.

Troopers said a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a road sign, a utility pole and two fences.

The vehicle then hit a home and two parked vehicles, troopers said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.