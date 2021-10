WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday afternoon in Williamsburg County.

A Jeep SUV was traveling west on Chair Road when it ran off the roadway around 4:30 p.m. near Prosser Road, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The Jeep entered a ditch and then struck a tree.

Trooper Pye said the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.