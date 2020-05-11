Driver dies after striking fence, tree Sunday afternoon in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon north of Kingstree.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Pine Avenue near Oakdale Street.

Trooper Tidwell said the driver of a 2012 GMC Acadia ran off the roadway and struck a fence and a tree.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car, was killed at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.