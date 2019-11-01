Driver killed after deer crashes through windshield in SC

South Carolina News
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner said a driver was killed after a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle.

The wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday on East Shockley Ferry Road near White Street. 

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said it appears the deer went through a windshield, causing traumatic injuries to a man driving the vehicle.

The man was rushed to AnMed Hospital where he died on arrival, Shore said.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

7News has reached out to the S.C. Highway Patrol for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Community Calendar