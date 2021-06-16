Driver wanted in hit-and-run death of Greenville Co. teacher in custody, Highway Patrol says

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol said the man wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a Greenville County teacher on June 6 has been taken into custody.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Mantavious McMorris was arrested and charged with Hit and Run with Death, Reckless Homicide, and other traffic offenses.

McMorris has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. Highway Patrol ID’s driver wanted in hit-and-run death of Greenville Co. teacher

The crash happened on Sulphur Springs Road near Pinsley Circle around 1:14pm on Sunday, June 6.

33-year-old Carli Brewer Soukup, a teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary School, was entering a crosswalk near the Swamp Rabbit Trail when a vehicle traveling north hit her before leaving the scene, troopers said.

After her death, Soukup’s husband began raising money to improve safety on the Swamp Rabbit Trail and to support the mental health counseling at Greenville County Schools.

You can learn more about Carli Soukup’s legacy and how to donate here.