GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There are close to 4,000 children in South Carolina who are in foster care, more than 500 of them are in Greenville County. A county that is nearly leading the need for family-like placements in the state.

The Sampson family started fostering children eight years ago. They’ve provided a shelter for a lot of kids over those years.

“It became apparent as we were advocating for them that they needed an advocate to be a part of a family,” said Heidi Sampson, a licensed foster parent in Laurens County.

Two of them, the Sampson family ended up adopting.

“Once you see the kids and interact with them and get to know them, it’s hard to see yourself doing anything else,” Heidi’s husband, Jonathon Sampson told 7NEWS.

Right now, South Carolina is in need of more homes like the one the Sampson’s are providing. State data shows a little over 3,900 kids are in foster care, 13.7% (546) of them are in Greenville County. In Spartanburg County, there are a little over 200. In Laurens County, just shy of 100.

People with the South Carolina Department of Social Services told 7NEWS, when they’ve exhausted all other efforts, they have to get creative to temporarily house these children.

“There have been circumstances in which children have had to stay overnight in the office with our staff while we continue the search,” Dawn Barton, the Director of Permanency Management with DSS told 7NEWS.

Dawn Barton with DSS told us, the need has always been there. But said it has only strengthened following a piece of federal legislation, pushing agencies to put more of an effort finding kinship providers. Also, transitioning from group care settings to more of a traditional family-based placement.

Kaley Lindquist with Fostering Great Ideas recruits and supports foster families across the entire state. She told us, the solution isn’t entirely simple.

“We need homes that will take siblings, that will take teenagers enthusiastically and provide those kids the resources, and support and encouragement they need,” said Kaley Lindquist with Fostering Great Ideas.

Foster parents like Andrea Huerta in the Upstate said fostering can be challenging but it’s more rewarding than anything.

“Even if you can’t think you can say good-bye, that child is still in the system. They still need a family, they still need someone to walk through it with them,” said Andrea Huerta.

As for the Sampson family and the child they’re fostering, they said he’s far more than just another statistic.

“Those are 4,000 faces, those are 4,000 names, those are 4,000 kids that just want a safe place to be a kid,” Sampson told us.

Lindquist told 7NEWS, a majority of these children end up in foster care following a neglect-type case with their biological family. She also said there’s both short and long-term options for fostering.

Also, if you’re not ready to actually foster, there are other ways to help.

Lindquist said you can start by mentoring or tutoring, also supporting another foster family whether that’s through donations of your time, talent or resources.

Jonathon Sampson told us, the process of getting licensed can take anywhere between three and six months.

You can learn more through the links below:

Fostering Great Ideas

Heartfelt Calling