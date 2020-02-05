DSS reports record number of adoptions in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) reports that a record number of adoptions were made in 2019.

DSS says that 570 children were adopted last year: a 23% increase from 2018.

Despite the increase, there are still over “4,300 children in the state’s foster care system,” according to DSS.

Older children (ages 10-15) make up a large portion of that population.

DSS says that older youth/adolescents, children who require special care, and medically fragile children “are consistently among those who remain tin the foster care system for longer periods of time.”

Michael Leach, DSS State Director, believes that “every child deserves the chance to grow up in a home where they feel safe, loved, and protected.” He says many of these children would benefit from adoption.

DSS is working to make the adoption process easier for families: they have created a new system that streamlines the process and reduces the wait time.

Those interested in adoption can find more information on the DSS website, the S.C. Heart Gallery, and AdoptUSKids.