COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month.

The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

“January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services as South Carolina’s ‘transition’ month, prior to going back to normal SNAP benefit allotments for all households,” said officials with the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).

All SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefits amount beginning February 1, 2023.

For example:

• 2-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $250 a month*.

• Prior to February 1, 2023, the household was eligible to receive an additional $266 in emergency allotments which brought them up to the maximum benefit amount for a two-person household which is $516.

• Effective February 1st, this SNAP household will receive $250 a month.

A household’s regular SNAP benefits will not change as a result of the emergency allotments ending.

Officials said more than 308,000 households, representing more than 626,000 clients, are receiving SNAP benefits in South Carolina as of November 2022.