HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – White shark season is starting off bigger than ever on Hilton Head Island.

According to Chip Michalove with Outcast Sport Fishing, the first few white sharks of the season are small, but three fishermen are off to a huge start, with the largest they’ve seen in years.

Michalove said that on Friday, Pastor Ed Young, EJ Young and Dave Clark battled a 2,800-pound great white shark off the coast of Hilton Head.

They were able to bring this girl to their boat side “flawlessly” and gave her the name “LeeBeth.”

This big girl, who was covered in scars from chewing on seals, was named after LeeBeth Young, who lost her life two years ago at the age of 34.

“She absolutely loved shark fishing and was definitely watching her dad, brother, and family friend catch and satellite tag a true lifetime fish,” Michalove shared on Facebook.

She did swim away with a temporary parting gift, a satellite spot tag allowing people to track her on an app, Sharktivity.

Michalove said LeeBeth was given a camera tag as well, said to be the first ever put on a shark in South Carolina.

Megan Winton from Atlantic White Shark Conservancy from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to attach it, he added.

The cam tag is recording Ms. LeeBeth’s daily routine and will detach in eight months.