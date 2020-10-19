E-Town Hall with Rep. Wendell Gilliard on COVID-19 relief funds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rep. Wendell Gilliard will be hosting an E-Town Hall today at 1 p.m. via Facebook Live.

The webinar will be to educate the SC Community about accessing the Cares Act Funds set aside of $40 million for minority owned and small businesses. Grants will be made available for a maximum of $25,000 and priority would be given to those who did not receive a PPP loan.

Legislators also set aside $25 million for nonprofit organization relief, with priority given to those who did not receive Paycheck Protection Program money or other CARES Act assistance.

During the event, members of the Executive Budget Office will also be in attendance to answer any questions.

You can join the conversation via Wendell Gilliard’s Facebook Live at 1:00 p.m.