Eagles watching eggs on SC web cam get historical names

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An environmental group has decided on the historical names Harriet and Mitch for a pair of eagles that have become internet stars on a web camera as they watch over their eggs in a nest on Hilton Head Island.

Viewers can click here to view the pair watching over their eggs.

The two eggs are expected to hatch in the next week or two. The Hilton Head Island Land Trust isn’t releasing the exact location of the nest to protect the eagles from being bothered by humans.

The eagles are named for two key figures in emancipating slaves. Harriet is named for Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman and Mitch is named for Union Army Gen. Ormsby Mitchel, who founded the town of Mitchelville during the Civil War. Freed slaves ran the town.