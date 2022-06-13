COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — If Tuesday’s primaries in South Carolina end up having typical turnout, about 1 in 6 ballots have already been cast during the state’s first early voting period.
Shortening lines at the polls on Election Day could be especially helpful as temperatures are forecast to reach 100 degrees or higher, with humidity making it feel as hot as 112.
In that kind of heat, doctors recommend people spend as little as 15 minutes outside.
The South Carolina Election Commission reports more than 115,000 votes have already been cast.
Just over 100,000 of them were cast during the state’s new early voting period while 14,900 of them were absentee votes.