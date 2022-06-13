COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — If Tuesday’s primaries in South Carolina end up having typical turnout, about 1 in 6 ballots have already been cast during the state’s first early voting period.

Shortening lines at the polls on Election Day could be especially helpful as temperatures are forecast to reach 100 degrees or higher, with humidity making it feel as hot as 112.

FILE – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks at data about the COVID-19 spread in the Kershaw County School District during a discussion with school officials at Camden Elementary School on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, in Camden, S.C. McMaster has quietly signed into law a bill, Monday, May 16, that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges as the state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years . (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, left, shakes hands with state Sen. Mia McLeod ahead of a debate among Democratic gubernatorial candidates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley gestures to U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace during a campaign rally ahead of of South Carolina’s GOP primary elections on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Summerville, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

In that kind of heat, doctors recommend people spend as little as 15 minutes outside.

The South Carolina Election Commission reports more than 115,000 votes have already been cast.

Just over 100,000 of them were cast during the state’s new early voting period while 14,900 of them were absentee votes.