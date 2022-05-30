COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — South Carolina begins regular early voting across the state for the first time Tuesday.

Legislators passed and the governor signed into law a bill allowing anyone to cast a ballot without an excuse for the two weeks before Election Day in the same way they would by going to the polls.

South Carolina’s primaries are June 14 and early voting is available every day except Sundays.

The procedure to vote is just the same as on Election Day.

Counties are required to have at least one polling place open. Some smaller counties will have multiple locations, while some larger counties have one site at the county election office.

BERKELEY COUNTY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1003 US Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, SC 29410

St. Stephen Library: 113 Ravenell Drive Street, Stephen, SC 29479

CHARLESTON COUNTY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 4367 Headquarters Road, North Charleston, SC 29405

COLLETON COUNTY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2471 Jefferies Highway, Walterboro, SC 29488

DORCHESTER COUNTY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 201 Johnston Street, Saint George, SC 29477

Alston Bailey Elementary: 820 W 5th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483

Wescott Park: 9006 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 303 N. Hazard Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Andrews Recreation Center: 220 S. Cedar Avenue, Andrews, SC 29510

Choppee Recreation Center: 8259 Choppee Road, Georgetown, SC 29440

Waccamaw Neck Library: 41 Street, Paul’s Place, Pawleys Island, SC 29440

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY

Alex Chatman Auditorium: 147 West Main Street, Kingstree, SC 29556

JJ Mitcheom Community Center: 2233 Hemingway Highway, Hemingway, SC 29554