CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) – There was an earthquake reported near Clemson Tuesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.1 at 6:29 a.m.

The earthquake happened in Hart County about 3 miles northwest of Red Creek, Ga., which is less than 20 miles from Clemson.

Credit: United States Geological Survey

The USGS noted that moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, but smaller earthquakes are felt here rather infrequently, about once each year or two.

The last earthquake reported near Lake Hartwell was a 2.2 magnitude event in June 2019, but a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Anderson, S.C. just weeks ago.

A recent swarm of earthquakes in the Midlands region of the state prompted the USGS to issue an earthquake advisory last month. Since December 2021, scientists have recorded more than 60 earthquakes near Elgin and Lugoff.