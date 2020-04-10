Easter sunrise service will still happen at SC’s ‘Pretty Place’ chapel, will be streamed online

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) – An Easter sunrise service will still take place at the iconic chapel in South Carolina known as “Pretty Place,” but it will take place online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

YMCA Camp Greenville, which owns the chapel, will be streaming the service on Facebook Live on Sunday morning.

The chapel is closed to the public right now because of the coronavirus.

For more than 40 years, hundreds of people have made it their Easter tradition to attend the sunrise service there.

“Pretty Place” got its name because of its location high atop the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“There’s something about the view, there’s something about the spirit, there’s something about the sacredness that you almost—it’s almost hard to define and put into words, but it’s something that’s very meaningful to a lot of people who come year after year after year to our sunrise service, and because they’re not able to in person this year, we’re going to make sure that we come through for them and provide them the opportunity to be there,” said Cory Harrison, YMCA Camp Greenville Executive Director.

YMCA Camp Greenville will stream the service on Facebook Live starting at about 6:15 Sunday morning.

The service will include songs and a message and last about 30 to 40 minutes and the cameras will keep running so that people can watch the sunrise.