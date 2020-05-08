Economists hold steady predicting big revenue loss in SC

Rep. Josiah Magnuson, a Republican from Spartanburg County, asks a question to Rep. Chris Wooten, a Republican from Lexington, during the state budget debate at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. House members debated whether to give state employees an across the board raise. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Economists who predict how much money South Carolina will have to spend didn’t make massive adjustments to their estimates the state will lose more than $700 million in next year’s budget in large part because of the coronavirus.

But they also warned Friday there is still much uncertainty in their predictions as tax payments have been delayed, but reopening the economy is happening faster than expected.

The South Carolina House passed a $10 billion budget in early March before the pandemic began.

Economists predict lawmakers will now have about $9.5 billion to spend when they start their budget work late this summer.