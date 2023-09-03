EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Where is the best place for a Labor Day picnic or BBQ?

A recent poll by Family Destinations Guide posed this question to 3,000 Americans.

South Carolinas’ top pick? Edisto Beach State Park.

South Carolinia’s Edisto Beach State Park offers sandy shores and natural beauty creating a tranquil backdrop for a memorable outdoor gathering.

Activities range from beachcombing to bird-watching to fishing.

The park features designated picnic areas surrounded by the sound of the ocean, making it a go-to place for holiday BBQs.

An interactive map of the most popular locations for BBQs and picnics this Labor Day is available on FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.