Education leaders ask for raises for teachers, bus drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state Education Department is asking South Carolina lawmakers to increase pay for all teachers by 2% next school year.

The agency’s budget request also requests money to tweak pay for teachers in their first five years of service so they get the full annual cost of living increases given to all teachers.

The 2% raise for teachers would give them an extra $800 to $1,700 more a year depending on how many years they have worked and their education level.

The department also is asking for money to raise pay for school bus drivers by at least 5%.

The General Assembly will consider the requests when they return in January.