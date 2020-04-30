Education task force works to get students and teachers safely back-to-school in the Fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A task force is focusing on the well-being of K-12 students.

AccelerateED will meet for the first time Thursday in Columbia.

State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, says many educators are wondering what the next school year looks like and if students will head back in the fall.

The task force is looking at how to modify school operations and learning during the pandemic.

The goal is for students to head to school this Fall.

Proposals include a divided schedule where half of the class comes for part of the day or on different days.

SC Superintendent Spearman says right now, AccelerateED will focus on the well-being of students currently learning at home.

“I think when children do come back to us, that we need to spend some time not only assessing where they are academically, but we need to spend some time just talking.” STATE SUPERINTENDENT MOLLY SPEARMAN

Spearman say 4% of teachers say they have not heard from some students since schools closed.

The task force is working with the Department of Social Services to check on those students.

The AccelerateED task force is comprised of twelve educators and administrators from the K-12 public education system.

The task force meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning in Columbia.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.