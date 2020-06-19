Effects of the Supreme Court ruling against discrimination in the workplace

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Supreme Court issued a historic ruling this week saying that it is illegal to discriminate against someone in the workplace due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Before the ruling, South Carolina was one of more than 30 states that did not have protections in the workplace based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Before this week, it was legal for a South Carolina employer to fire someone simply because of their sexuality or gender identity. But, now that will change.

“Federal law now protects individuals in employment opportunities on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Joe Seiner, University of South Carolina Law Professor.

With this small ruling, it is now calling for major changes in the workplace.

“So now they have to worry about harassment, what other workers might be saying to these individuals creating a hostile environment, and when making decisions making sure there is no discriminatory bias,” said Seiner.

This ruling will also mean even bigger changes for the LGBTQ community who originally had no protections in the workplace.

Jeff March of SC Pride and Columbia Relations Council says, “Marriage equality was important, but not LGBT person is going to engage in the unity of marriage, but everybody has to get a job. Every has to go to work. Everybody needs a job to survive.”

The decision only applies to employers with 15 or more employees. This means there is still room for smaller businesses to have discriminatory practices.

Housing discrimination and healthcare discrimination are two areas advocates say also need to be addressed here in the state.