AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eighty junior golfers will be competing at the ninth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals next year at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 2, 2023, prior to the start of the Masters Tournament.

Results of the 10 regional qualifiers – the third and final stage leading to the 2023 National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club – yielded nine returning competitors. The returning finalists are:

Jace Benson (2022 National Finalist), of Morgan, Utah

(2022 National Finalist), of Morgan, Utah Martha Kuwahara (2022 National Finalist), of Northbrook, Ill.

(2022 National Finalist), of Northbrook, Ill. Natalie Martin (2022 National Finalist), of Park Rapids, Minn.

(2022 National Finalist), of Park Rapids, Minn. Aadi Parmar (2019 National Finalist), of Selma, Texas

(2019 National Finalist), of Selma, Texas Luke Parsons (2018 National Finalist), of Salley, S.C.

(2018 National Finalist), of Salley, S.C. Alexandra Phung (2019, 2021 National Finalist), of Forest Hills, N.Y.

(2019, 2021 National Finalist), of Forest Hills, N.Y. Paige Radebach (2019 National Finalist), of Webberville, Mich.

(2019 National Finalist), of Webberville, Mich. Leo Saito (2022 National Finalist), of Hilo, Hawaii

(2022 National Finalist), of Hilo, Hawaii Keita Yobiko (2022 National Finalist), of West Covina, Calif.

2023 National Finalists

Girls 7-9

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Kylie Miller 110 Mayfield Ky. Scioto Country Club Minlin Ou 127 Shelby N.C. Quail Hollow Club Hazel Hegstrom 91 Providence R.I. TPC Boston Angelina Chang 106 Aurora Ontario Oak Hill Country Club Anna Midyett 121 Bennington Neb. Castle Pines Golf Club Emily Nguyen 98 Richland Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links Ashley Kim 110 Cerritos Calif. Desert Mountain – Outlaw Adalyn Lupton 99 Waunakee Wis. Medinah Country Club Allie Stevens 72 Austin Texas Champions Golf Club Larissa Wheelless 140 Miami Fla. The Bear’s Club

Girls 10-11

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Ava Gilbart 113 Toronto Ontario Scioto Country Club Ada Inderlied 119 Virginia Beach Va. Quail Hollow Club Alexandra Phung 127 Forest Hills N.Y. TPC Boston Adelyn Rosado 108 Cary N.C. Oak Hill Country Club Natalie Martin 114 Park Rapids Minn. Castle Pines Golf Club Caroline Cui 140 Redwood City Calif. Pebble Beach Golf Links Hana McGarry 131 San Diego Calif. Desert Mountain – Outlaw Sophia Miller 134 Princeton Iowa Medinah Country Club Viktoria Germain 127 Houston Texas Champions Golf Club Lily Wachter 148 Saint Augustine Fla. The Bear’s Club

Girls 12-13

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Paige Radebach 118 Webberville Mich. Scioto Country Club Narah Hope Kim 127 Duluth Ga. Quail Hollow Club Maya Palanza Gaudin 115 East Falmouth Mass. TPC Boston Macie Rasmussen 143 Chesapeake Va. Oak Hill Country Club Reese Barry 133 Medina Minn. Castle Pines Golf Club Ruihan (Kendria) Wang 165 Bellevue Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links Maria Fernanda Giles 120 El Paso Texas Desert Mountain – Outlaw Anna Bell 116 Poplar Bluff Mo. Medinah Country Club Katelyn Davis 123 Argyle Texas Champions Golf Club Leah Gram 129 Jupiter Fla. The Bear’s Club

Girls 14-15

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Lyla Hampton 160 Grosse Pointe Park Mich. Scioto Country Club Grave Outhavong 147 Hampton Ga. Quail Hollow Club Ava Taylor Estrella 130 Brookville N.Y. TPC Boston Julianna Ishii 132 Cockeysville Md. Oak Hill Country Club Saydie Wagner 154 Alpine Utah Castle Pines Golf Club Ha Young Chang 157 Surrey British Columbia Pebble Beach Golf Links Emma Bush 128 Poway Calif. Desert Mountain – Outlaw Martha Kuwahara 165 Northbrook Ill. Medinah Country Club Audrey Mcintyre 131 Lakeway Texas Champions Golf Club Jolie Pastorick 143 Sarasota Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 7-9

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Maxwell Lattavo 130 Chillicothe Ohio Scioto Country Club Knox Mason 115 Portland Tenn. Quail Hollow Club Reid Meyers 94 Kensington Conn. TPC Boston Ezekiel Wong 107 Markham Ontario Oak Hill Country Club Jacob Eagan 144 Castle Rock Colo. Castle Pines Golf Club Carter Cline 123 Sammamish Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links Koehn Kuenzler 104 Cortez Colo. Desert Mountain – Outlaw Emory Munoz 130 Lockport Ill. Medinah Country Club Wesley Powers 122 Friendswood Texas Champions Golf Club Alfred Carmenate 135 Miami Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 10-11

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Robert Melendez 135 Ann Arbor Mich. Scioto Country Club Hudson Justus 134 Gainesville Ga. Quail Hollow Club Adam Silverman 77 Ashland Mass. TPC Boston Logan McGinn 131 South Williamsport Penn. Oak Hill Country Club Brady Shaw 159 Pueblo Colo. Castle Pines Golf Club Jairo Sanchez-Godinez 155 Everett Wash. Pebble Beach Golf Links Neal Manutai 131 Laie Hawaii Desert Mountain – Outlaw William Comiskey 134 Hinsdale Ill. Medinah Country Club Beckett McLaughlin 133 Austin Texas Champions Golf Club Daniel Barcenas 151 Weston Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 12-13

NAME POINTS CITY STATE/PROVINCE REGIONAL Harrison Young 155 Springfield Ohio Scioto Country Club Slater Meade 164 North Wilkesboro N.C. Quail Hollow Club Aarav Lavu 126 Wellesley Mass. TPC Boston Dawson Lew 134 Toronto Ontario Oak Hill Country Club Charlie Haney 154 Manhattan Kan. Castle Pines Golf Club Jace Benson 156 Morgan Utah Pebble Beach Golf Links Leo Saito 150 Hilo Hawaii Desert Mountain – Outlaw Ben Patel 150 North Aurora Ill. Medinah Country Club Carson James 121 Prosper Texas Champions Golf Club Carson Perry 142 Port Orange Fla. The Bear’s Club

Boys 14-15