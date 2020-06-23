Election Day in South Carolina; but for only half the state

Polling manager Diana Belton shows a roll of voting stickers as people arrive to vote in the Democratic presidential primary in Hopkins, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Election Day is here again for South Carolina, but this time the polls are only opening in half of the state’s counties.

Tuesday is runoff day for the June 9 Democratic and Republican primaries.

There are no statewide races or nominations for U.S. House on the ballot. Just 23 of the state’s 46 counties have races at all.

State election officials are helping Richland County after some voters waited more than five hours or were given the wrong ballot earlier this month.

All 170 seats in the South Carolina General Assembly are up for election, but Tuesday has runoffs in just 10 races with just three incumbents challenged.