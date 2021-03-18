Electronic reporting required this turkey season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is reminding hunters that electronically report their harvests this turkey season via SC Game Check.

SC Game Check is “designed to track wild turkey harvest on a daily, county-b-county basis.” Hunters are required to report their harvest by midnight the day of the harvest. Reports can be made via app, website, or by calling 1-833-472-4263.

The system will aggregate data on total harvests, as well as harvests on private vs public land. Experts hope that the data “will aid SCDNR in evaluating the impact of season frameworks and help provide recommendations for regulatory and legislative decisions and allow for more adaptive approaches to managing wild turkeys [in] the future.”

Turkey season begins April 1 on WMAs statewide and on private land in Game Zones 1 and 2. It beings March 22 on private land in Game Zones 3 and 4.