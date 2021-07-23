Elsa-spawned tornado also sent big wave into Port Royal

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (AP) — A tornado that struck Port Royal as Tropical Storm Elsa moved across South Carolina didn’t just damage buildings — it also pushed a large wave that caused close to $100,000 in damage to the town’s waterfront.

Officials told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that an 8-foot to 10-foot wave sent two ships into wooden pilings on Port Royal’s waterfront, cracking more than 30 of them.

The pilings cost about $2,500 each, so the wave may have caused just under $100,000 in damage.

The tornado that struck just before midnight on June 7 also damaged at least 44 buildings in the Beaufort County town of 13,000, causing around $1 million in damage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!