Elsa-spawned tornado also sent big wave into Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (AP) — A tornado that struck Port Royal as Tropical Storm Elsa moved across South Carolina didn’t just damage buildings — it also pushed a large wave that caused close to $100,000 in damage to the town’s waterfront.

Officials told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that an 8-foot to 10-foot wave sent two ships into wooden pilings on Port Royal’s waterfront, cracking more than 30 of them.

The pilings cost about $2,500 each, so the wave may have caused just under $100,000 in damage.

The tornado that struck just before midnight on June 7 also damaged at least 44 buildings in the Beaufort County town of 13,000, causing around $1 million in damage.