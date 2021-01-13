Emergency crews responding to small plane crash in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash in a Columbia neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department said it happened in the Rosewood community which is near the Jim Hamilton LB Owens Airport.

Police say a home was damaged by fire associated with the plane crash but could not confirm if the plane itself damaged the home.

They say one person who was inside the residence at the time of the crash was able to escape and only suffered minor injuries that were unrelated to the crash.

Photo: Columbia Fire Dept.

Photo: Columbia Fire Dept.

Photo: Columbia Fire Dept.

Crews with the Columbia Fire Department said the home was on fire when they arrived but were able to bring the flames under control.

They would not confirm any details about persons on board the plane.

Authorities say the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash. It is unclear what led to the crash.

Count on us for updates.