Emergency management to conduct nuclear safety exercise near Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A nuclear safety exercise will take place Tuesday at the V.C. Summer site north of Columbia.

State and local emergency managers, along with nuclear safety personnel, will test abilities to respond to a simulated emergency incident at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Plant in Fairfield County.

The State Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia will be partially activated by SCEMD and select state agency staff, along with Dominion Energy representatives and county emergency managers from Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry and Richland counties.

According to SCEMD Public Information Officer Kim McLeod, nuclear power plant staff, as well as the offsite state and local responders, frequently exercise emergency plans for the facility.

McLeod said FEMA evaluates how successfully the state and local responders implement those plans and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission evaluates the performance of the plant’s operators.